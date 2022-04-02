The Black Stars are set to once against face the South American side after they were drawn in the same group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
‘Afena-Gyan will take revenge for Asamoah Gyan’ – Ghanaians react to drawing Uruguay
Some Ghanaians on social media believe Felix Afena-Gyan is destined to avenge Asamoah Gyan’s costly penalty miss against Uruguay during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
The two nations are paired in Group H, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Heung-Min Son’s South Korea.
It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay in 2010.
The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.
Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.
Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.
Whiles Asamoah Gyan is no longer in the national team, AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan is now starting his international career and some Ghanaians believe he will take revenge against Uruguay on behalf of his senior namesake.
See some of the reactions below:
