‘Afena-Gyan will take revenge for Asamoah Gyan’ – Ghanaians react to drawing Uruguay

The two nations are paired in Group H, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Heung-Min Son’s South Korea.

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay in 2010.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Whiles Asamoah Gyan is no longer in the national team, AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan is now starting his international career and some Ghanaians believe he will take revenge against Uruguay on behalf of his senior namesake.