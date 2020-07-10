Asante Kotoko is the only Ghanaian outfit named among the top 50 clubs on the African continent.

Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold have been selected to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively in the 2020/2021 season.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars defender Eric Addo appointed coach of PSV Eindhoven

Last season the two Ashanti region giants, Ashanti Gold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko were the two Ghanaian clubs who participated in the Africa inter-club competitions, yet they both exited in the early stages.

Ahead of the new Africa campaign Asante Kotoko is the only Ghanaian club rated in the top 50 clubs on the African continent.

The second and the third-highest ranked Ghanaian sides on the 77-club list are Aduana Stars (71) and Medeama (72)

Meanwhile, 20 times and four times champions of Ghana Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold, respectively are conspicuously missing.

The CAF 5-Year Ranking is used to determine the number of clubs that each CAF member association may enter in Africa’s club football competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.