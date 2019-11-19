The Ivorians qualified to the semis on top of Group B with six points alongside South Africa who placed second in the group with 5 points.

Ghana will play Côte D’Ivoire in the first semifinal match on Tuesday at 5pm (3pm GMT) before tournament hosts Egypt take on South Africa in the second semis match at the Cairo International Stadium.

Winners of the two semi-finals matches will play in the grand finale at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday 22 November after the third place match.

The winner of the competition and the two runner ups will secure tickets to represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.