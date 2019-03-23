Ghana will take on Gabon in the reverse fixture as they look forward to qualifying for the finals to be held in Morocco this year.

Kwabena Owusu scored the only goal in the first half, before a goals from Bernard Tekpetey and a brace from Osman Bakari in the second half handed the West Africans an emphatic 4-0 victory

Gabon had the first opportunity, after Nuhu Musah had committed a mistake in Ghana’s vital area, but goalkeeper Kwame Baah came to the rescue of his team.

The Black Meteors responded few minutes after the Gabonese had threatened their goal with Kwabena Owusu trying the goalie for the visitors, but his nice curler was parried into the touchline for a corner kick.

Kwbena Owusu again missed another chance to put Ghana into the driving seat, but he atoned for the misses with a spectacular goal in the 15th minute.

Nuhu Adams should have doubled the lead after he initiated a counter attack- he fetched Joseph Mensah, with the ball, before he was put through, yet with just the goalkeeper to beat the centre back fluffed in front of goal to the surprise of the teaming Ghanaian fans.

Gabon in the die embers of the first half also had their turn to get the equalizer, however Ndoulou’s shot missed the goal post by few inches.

Babika Shavy also had his shot hit the side post to the relief of the Black Meteors.

Back from recess Coach Ibrahim Tanko replaced Benjamin Tetteh who was quiet throughout the first half with Bernard Tekpetey.

Tekpetey who was selected by former Black Stars coach announced his presence in the game shortly after his introduction into the game with a fine finish to double the lead just five minutes after the break.

Yaw Yeboah, the skipper of the Black Meteors controlled the midfield and in one of those moves he dribbled past two players and turned another player, before he put Kwabena Owusu through, yet he wasted the opportunity.

Joseph Paintsil and Kwabena Owusu both came close to scoring, yet they wasted the opportunities that were presented them in the 66th and 69th minutes respectively.

Osman Bakari who had been a torn in the flesh of the Gabonese throughout with his high pressing football, finally registered his name on the scoresheet- he displaced goalie in a one on one situation with the goalkeeper.

With 7 minutes to the end of the proceedings, Osman Bukari scores perhaps, the most beautiful goal of the evening. Yaw Yeboah dribbled three players at the heart of the midfield and put Bukari through and bamboozled his markers, before he sent a long shot which zoomed into the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance in past.

Owusu who was wasteful especially in the second half could have recorded his personal brace late into the added time, but his misdirected kick went off the goal post.