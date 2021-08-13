RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afriyie Barnieh among new faces as CK Akonnor names Ghana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named a provisional 30-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time AFCON champions will begin the qualification series in Group G against Ethiopia before taking on South Africa.

Akonnor’s provisional squad, which he named on Friday, includes in-form Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Three other players from the Ghana Premier League have also made their squad, namely; Dreams FC’s Philemon Baffuor, Kotoko’s Ismail Ganiyu and Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Meanwhile, U-20 wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also made the squad. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is also included despite currently nursing an injury.

The usual suspects Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Rahman and Daniel Amartey are also part of the squad.

Below is the Akonnor’s provisional 30-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

· Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates FC - South Africa

· Lawrence Ati Zigi - St. Galen FC - Switzerland

· Manaf Nurudeen - Kas Eupen - Belgium

· Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak - Ghana

FULL BACKS

· Benson Anang - Zilina FC - Slovakia

· Yiadom Andrew - Reading FC - England

· Baba Abdul Rahman - Chelsea FC - UK

· Gideon Mensah - FC Girondins Bordeaux - France

· Baffour Philimon - Dreams FC - Ghana

CENTER BACKS

· Alexander Djiku - RC Strasbourg - France

· Daniel Amartey - Leicester City FC- England

· Ismael Ganiyu - Asante Kotoko - Ghana

· Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew - USA

MIDFIELDERS

· Mubarak Wakaso - Shenzhen - China

· Iddrisu Baba - RCD Mallorca - Spain

· Thomas Partey - Arsenals FC - England

· Emmanuel Lomotey - Amiens FC - France

WINGERS

· Joel Fameye - Orenburg FC - Russia

· Samuel Owusu - Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia

· Gyasi Emmanuel - Spezia – Italy

· Kamal Deen Sulemana - Rennes FC - France

· Tariq Fosu - Henry - Brentford FC - England

· Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC - Ghana

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:

· Afriyie Banieh - Hearts of Oak - Ghana

· Kudus Mohamed - Ajax FC - Holland

· Majeed Ashimeru - RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

STRIKERS

· Andre Ayew - Al Saad - Qatar

· Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace - England

· Kwame Opoku - USM Algiers – Algeria

· Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria

