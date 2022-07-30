Afriyie Barnieh’s lone goal sends the Black Galaxies to the next stage of CHAN qualifiers

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who scored the first goal in the first leg, produced the winner in Cotonou, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Annor Walker's team qualified with a 4-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast last week.

The Black Galaxies put up a very clinical performance at the Cape Coast Stadium, with goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako sealing a 3-0 win.

Pulse Ghana

Coach Annor Walker named a very strong starting line-up, with Danlad Ibrahim flanked by the defensive quartet of Augustine Randolph, Imoro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom.

Razak Kasim partnered Suraj Seidu in the middle of the park, while Evans Osei Wusu, Gladson Awako and Jonah Attuaquaye provided support for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in attack.

Black Galaxies now have to find a way past Nigeria in the final round to book their place in Algeria for the tournament.