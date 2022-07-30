RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afriyie Barnieh’s lone goal sends the Black Galaxies to the next stage of CHAN qualifiers

Evans Annang

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will face off against their Nigerian counterparts in the next round of qualifiers for the 2022 African Nations Championship.

Afriyie Barnieh

The Ghanaian team sealed their qualification by beating Benin by a lone goal in Cotonou this evening.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who scored the first goal in the first leg, produced the winner in Cotonou, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Annor Walker's team qualified with a 4-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast last week.

The Black Galaxies put up a very clinical performance at the Cape Coast Stadium, with goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako sealing a 3-0 win.

Coach Annor Walker named a very strong starting line-up, with Danlad Ibrahim flanked by the defensive quartet of Augustine Randolph, Imoro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom.

Razak Kasim partnered Suraj Seidu in the middle of the park, while Evans Osei Wusu, Gladson Awako and Jonah Attuaquaye provided support for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in attack.

Black Galaxies now have to find a way past Nigeria in the final round to book their place in Algeria for the tournament.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

