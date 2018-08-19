news

Sergio Aguero scored a superb hat-trick as Manchester City continued their strong start to their Premier League title defence by thrashing Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side, who beat Arsenal 2-0 in their opener, did not lose a game at home all last season and victory never looked in doubt against the Terriers, who have lost their first two matches of the campaign.

Huddersfield did manage to hold City at bay for 25 minutes but were undone when goalkeeper Ederson superbly picked out Aguero with a pinpoint pass and the striker drew out Terriers keeper Ben Hamer before lifting the ball into the net.

Gabriel Jesus added a second seven minutes later with a crisp, low strike from the edge of the area, before Aguero pounced on a Hamer error to stab in his second soon after.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic gave the visitors the slightest glimmer of hope before half time when he poked in from Steve Mounie's flick-on, but any optimism was snuffed out early in the second half by a brilliant free-kick from David Silva.

Aguero then wrapped up his hat-trick with a smart flick from Benjamin Mendy's cross - before a Terence Kongolo own goal sealed an emphatic win for an impressive City.

Guardiola's side are top of the table and have scored eight goals in two games, conceding just one. Huddersfield, meanwhile, drop to the bottom of the standings on goal difference.