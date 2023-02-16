Watch: Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match

The game, which took place at the Breman Astroturf pitch in the Ashanti Region, saw several movie stars participating.

Among those who were present were Yaw Dabo and Big Akwes, as the team made up of bloggers won the game.

Agya Koo, however, stole the spotlight when he scored from a penalty and went ahead to hit Ronaldo’s famous siuuu.

Meanwhile, Agya Koo is not the only actor in love with Ronaldo, with Yaw Dabo also recently claiming the former Real Madrid star is still the better player despite rival Lionel Messi winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dabo said winning the World Cup does not make Messi the greatest player of all time, insisting that status is reserved for Ronaldo.

“Many players have won the World Cup, but that doesn’t make them the greatest. Otamendi won the World Cup this year, so does it mean he is better than Van Dijk?” the comic actor said on UTV.

“It’s the same for Ronaldo. He could not win the tournament, but still I value him as the greatest in the world.”