ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, appears to be a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo after hitting the Portuguese footballer’s celebration during an exhibition match.

Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match
Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match

On Tuesday, some Kumawood actors gathered to take on bloggers in a football game as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The game, which took place at the Breman Astroturf pitch in the Ashanti Region, saw several movie stars participating.

Among those who were present were Yaw Dabo and Big Akwes, as the team made up of bloggers won the game.

Agya Koo, however, stole the spotlight when he scored from a penalty and went ahead to hit Ronaldo’s famous siuuu.

Meanwhile, Agya Koo is not the only actor in love with Ronaldo, with Yaw Dabo also recently claiming the former Real Madrid star is still the better player despite rival Lionel Messi winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dabo said winning the World Cup does not make Messi the greatest player of all time, insisting that status is reserved for Ronaldo.

“Many players have won the World Cup, but that doesn’t make them the greatest. Otamendi won the World Cup this year, so does it mean he is better than Van Dijk?” the comic actor said on UTV.

“It’s the same for Ronaldo. He could not win the tournament, but still I value him as the greatest in the world.”

Ronaldo, who has won five Ballons d’Or, currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match

    Watch: Agya Koo hits Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ after scoring in Kumawood actors’ match

  • Karim Adeyemi says eating fufu makes him fast after scoring winner against Chelsea

    ‘Eating fufu makes me run faster’ – Karim Adeyemi after scoring winner against Chelsea

  • Charles Taylor: Inaki Williams chose Ghana because he wasn’t good enough for Spain

    Inaki Williams chose Ghana because he wasn’t good enough for Spain – Charles Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

Turkey: Thermal cameras show many people alive but trapped near Atsu’s building

Turkey: Thermal cameras show many people alive but trapped near Atsu’s building