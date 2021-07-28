Agyemang-Badu narrates how he lost farming investment after putting caretaker in charge

However, he said, the investment went down the drain after he left everything in the hands of a caretaker.

Pulse Ghana

For this reason, Agyemang-Badu said he wouldn’t advise anyone to go into farming if he or she isn’t around to monitor everything.

“I had wanted to go into agriculture, farming [after retirement]. I tried but it didn’t go well so I stopped,” he told Sammy Kay in an interview.

“With farming, you need to be there to be monitoring. If you leave it in the hands of people, it won’t go well. I wasn’t living in Ghana and anytime I returned, all they gave me was excuses.

“It was like I was just wasting money, so I stopped. I invested in cassava, maize and ginger on over 20 acres of land.”

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.