Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil missed Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham due to a reported illness.

Ozil was believed to be suffering from the flu after missing training on Friday.

The 29-year-old German was replaced in the Arsenal starting line-up by Aaron Ramsey.

Ozil's absence from the Emirates Stadium came after speculation he might be about to lose his place under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Ozil started the season with two lacklustre displays in Arsenal's defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid player was substituted during the second half of last Sunday's 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.

That continued a troubled period for Ozil, who recently retired from international duty after accusing the German FA of racism and claiming he was made a scapegoat following their shock World Cup group stage exit in Russia.

