'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

David Ben

The Super Eagles star will go back to playing Thursday night football with his Dutch team as fans have also reacted to Wednesday night's result in the UCL.

Liverpool crushed Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League
Ajax welcomed Liverpool to the Jhan Cryuff Arena, in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League Group stage on Wednesday night, October 26, 2022.

The Dutch champions have already been knocked out of the Group stages alongside Scottish champions Rangers FC, with both teams failing to impress in Europe this season.

However, regardless of the result in Amsterdam on Wednesday night, Alfred Schreuder's men have managed to qualify for the Europa League Round of 16 stages.

The hosts were close to opening the scoring as early as the third minute after kickoff when Steven Berghuis unleashed a shot inside the box.

But his effort only came off the right post as Alisson was left feeling lucky.

Ajax continued to dominate and Alisson was soon called to action again in the 17th minute after Jorge Sanchez unleashed a shot from mid-range towards the left side of the goal, but the Liverpool shot-stopper was well positioned to make a comfortable save.

Ajax vs Liverpool UCL
Jurgen Klopp's men came close again in the 35th minute after Andrew Robertson picked up the ball in space and from inside the penalty area but his attempted shot went inches wide of the left post.

A minute later, Ajax launched another attack but Dusan Tadic's attempt was brilliantly blocked by the Liverpool defence.

However, it was the visitors who finally opened the scoring in the 42nd minute after Jordan Henderson's defense-splitting pass found Mohamed Salah who finished with the outside of his right boot in style to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

Salah's strike was enough to settle proceedings at half-time.

Mo Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool against Ajax
The second half resumed and the Reds continued from where they stopped in the first period as Jurgen Klopp's men doubled their advantage.

Darwin Nunez headed in from an Andy Robertson corner in the 49th minute to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

The visitors looked far much better than they did in the first period as Alfred Schreuder's woes continued to pile up on the night with the visitors grabbing a third goal a few minutes later.

Harvey Elliot would not be denied again in the 52nd minute, as he latched on to a pass inside the box from Mohamed Salah and then fired into the top left corner to put the Reds 3-0 up with over 37 minutes left to play.

Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's second goal against Ajax in the UCL
Mohamed Salah came close to bagging a brace in the 63rd minute but his instinctive shot towards goal flashed inches wide of the left post.

Two minutes later, Ajax were also close to pulling one goal back but Kenneth Taylor's effort from inside the box was never an issue for Alisson.

In the 74th minute again the hosts created another chance for themselves as Steven Berghuis's effort from mid-range went high over the Liverpool crossbar.

Ajax were really looking to at least grab a consolation and had a chance in the 85th minute with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber weaving through the Reds' defence to get himself into a good position in front of goal.

But his effort failed to beat Alisson as the ball zoomed around the left post.

In the end, it finished 3-0 in favour of Jurgen Klopp's men who have now progressed to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Ajax have now been relegated to the knock-out stages of the UEFA Europa League, with Rangers falling to Napoli 3-0 also on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles defender started for his club on Wednesday and played the full 90 minutes.

Calvin Bassey featured for Ajax against Liverpool on Wednesday night in the UCL
Bassey was pretty decent with his performance on the night, having made 6 clearances, 2 tackles and won all four of his ground duels.

He also won both of his arial duels and completed all his dribbles as per Sofascore.

However, despite a decent shift from the 22-year-old Nigerian international, his side were completely outclassed by their opponents on the night, and he will now return to playing in the Europa League, where he shone last season with former club Rangers fc.

Despite the win on Wednesday night, Liverpool fans are still unsatisfied with theair club's transfer business since the summer and have also urged their club to sign more players.

Here's how fans have reacted on social media:

