Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ajax cruise into Champions League group stage


Football Ajax cruise into Champions League group stage

Four-time European champions Ajax booked their place in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday despite wasting a host of chances in a goalless playoff second leg against Dynamo Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ajax wasted one opportunity after another, beginning when Serbian Dusan Tadic (pictured June 2018) hit the post with a first-half penalty play

Ajax wasted one opportunity after another, beginning when Serbian Dusan Tadic (pictured June 2018) hit the post with a first-half penalty

(AFP/File)

Four-time European champions Ajax booked their place in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday despite wasting a host of chances in a goalless playoff second leg against Dynamo Kiev.

The Dutch side's 3-1 cushion from the first leg proved enough in the Ukrainian capital.

Ajax wasted one opportunity after another, beginning when former Southampton player Dusan Tadic hit the post with a first-half penalty.

Donny van de Beek spurned another chance, flashing a shot past the post on 35 minutes, Klaas Jan Huntelaar was denied by Dynamo 'keeper Denys Boyko and the outstanding Hakim Ziyech saw his late free-kick thunder off the bar.

Ajax, who last won European club football's biggest prize in 1995, be joined in Thursday's group stage draw by AEK Athens, whose 1-1 draw with MOL Vidi of Hungary was enough for a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Croatia's success in reaching the World Cup final for the first time failed to inspire Dinamo Zagreb, who crashed out to Swiss club Young Boys.

Two goals from former French international Guillaume Hoarau, the first a penalty, wrapped up a 2-1 win in the Croatian capital to send the Bern-based club into the group stage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: West Ham survive scare, three Premier League sides exit League Cup Football West Ham survive scare, three Premier League sides exit League Cup
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to sign mega partnership deal with Bayern Munich Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to sign mega partnership deal with Bayern Munich
Listicles: Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a manager Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a manager
Football: Goal-shy Sundowns make shock CAF Champions League exit Football Goal-shy Sundowns make shock CAF Champions League exit
Football: Trump welcomes FIFA chief Infantino, gives press red card Football Trump welcomes FIFA chief Infantino, gives press red card
Football: Emotional Schweinsteiger scores on Bayern farewell Football Emotional Schweinsteiger scores on Bayern farewell

Recommended Videos

Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season
Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
5 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
7 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 Video Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Aduana Stars take on Raja Casablanca for pride
Preview Aduana Stars take on Raja Casablanca for pride
Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash
CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars suffer food poison ahead of Raja Casablanca clash
Qatari forward Almoez Ali headed Al Duhail's winner against Persepolis
Football Al Duhail, Kashima seize advantage in AFC Champions League quarters
Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (R) is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.
Football Barcelona striker Alcacer joins 'magical' Dortmund on loan