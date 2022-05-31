Akrobeto goes global as Borussia Dortmund unveil actor as newest super fan

The game is scheduled for June 11, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the likes of Otto Addo, Charles K. Akonnor, Ibrahim Tanko, Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan all expected to be present.

Last week, Dortmund posted a promotional video, in which Akrobeto called on fans to troop to the stadium in their numbers to watch the legends play.

In a separate post on Twitter on Monday, the German club shared a photo of the veteran actor in Dortmund’s famous yellow home stripe, accompanied by the caption: “The newest Borussia Dortmund super fan, Uncle Akrobeto!”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Akrobeto, whose real name is Akwasi Boadi, has gone global.

He has become an internet sensation across the world after going viral several times with his comic programme ‘Real News’.

The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.

Although the programme centres on a funny way of presenting hard news, its clips have been featured by several clubs in Europe.

Last year, Akrobeto went viral after featuring in a fixture announcement video of Russian side Spartak Moscow. The club used a funny video of the comic actor to announce the fixtures for the 2021/22 Russian Premier League.

In the said video, Akrobeto, rather predictably, applies humour and satire in mispronouncing the names of the Russian teams.

This came just days after German side Augsburg also featured him in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule for the season.

In announcing their schedule for the 2021/22 league season, Augsburg included an old funny clip Akrobeto.

The creative video by Augsburg has since been retweeted by over 16,000 accounts on Twitter, while also accumulating over 70,000 likes.