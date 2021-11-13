According to him, it will be a gigantic failure on the part of the Akufo-Addo administration if the country doesn’t appear at the World Cup during their tenure.
Resign if Black Stars don’t qualify for World Cup – Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo
The Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, says Ghanaians will never forgive President Akufo-Addo if the Black Stars don’t qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sammy Gyamfi, therefore, stated that it would be better for the President to resign if the team once again falls short of qualification.
Ghana qualified for the World Cup three times on the trot in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.
The Black Stars are aiming to return to the quadrennial showpiece, with the next edition scheduled to be hosted in Qatar next year.
“When he failed in 2018 we forgave him, this resit too he wants to fail, then it will better if he resigns,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“I know NPP sympathizers would agree with me that we have to qualify at all costs. How can a footballing nation like Ghana, Abedi Pele’s Ghana and we are struggling to qualify for the World Cup?
“No wonder when bad leaders govern the country, they suffer, but we are pleading with them to deliver.”
The Black Stars’ qualification bid suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias.
As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.
However, Ghana, who are three points behind, could still top the group if they manage to beat Bafana Bafana in the last group game in Cape Coast on Sunday.
