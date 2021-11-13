Resign if Black Stars don’t qualify for World Cup – Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo

Sammy Gyamfi, therefore, stated that it would be better for the President to resign if the team once again falls short of qualification.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana qualified for the World Cup three times on the trot in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

The Black Stars are aiming to return to the quadrennial showpiece, with the next edition scheduled to be hosted in Qatar next year.

“When he failed in 2018 we forgave him, this resit too he wants to fail, then it will better if he resigns,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I know NPP sympathizers would agree with me that we have to qualify at all costs. How can a footballing nation like Ghana, Abedi Pele’s Ghana and we are struggling to qualify for the World Cup?

“No wonder when bad leaders govern the country, they suffer, but we are pleading with them to deliver.”

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars’ qualification bid suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias.

As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.