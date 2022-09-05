RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Akufo-Addo receives FIFA World Cup trophy

Evans Effah

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, September 3, received the Fifa World Cup trophy at the Jubilee House in Accra.

FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Ghana

The trophy was presented to the President by former French professional footballer, David Trezeguet, a member of the 1998 French Fifa World Cup winning squad.

The trophy was in the country for a two-day tour ahead of the World Cup tournament to be held in Qatar.

It is tradition for the trophy to visit all nations competing in the mundial.

Ghana will play in Group H in the World Cup later in the year.

Ghana’s opponents are Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, and other officials welcomed the FIFA World Cup trophy at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, September 3, for a two-day tour.

David Trezeguet, an ambassador for the trophy tour led the trophy tour of Ghana and appeared ecstatic when he arrived with the trophy.

Ghana is the first African country to receive the trophy after touring over 19 other countries on the special trophy tour ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

It will move to Senegal, Cameroun, Morocco and Tunisia.

For the first time, the trophy is travelling to all 32 nations that have qualified for the tournament,.

The tour will conclude in Doha, Qatar, just days before the start of the World Cup on November 20, 2022.

