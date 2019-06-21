President Akufo-Addo has rewarded Black Maidens striker Mukarama Abdulai with a cheque of GHc30,000 for her sterling performances during the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

The teenager was the star of Ghana’s team during last year’s tournament and emerged as top-scorer.

Mukarama scored seven goals to win the Golden Boot, while her exploits also won her the Bronze Ball despite Ghana’s quarter-final exit.

On Thursday, the young striker presented both of her awards to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The President encouraged Mukarama to remain focused, disciplined and work harder for greater success.

In addition, she was presented with a cheque of GHc30,000 as reward for her exploits during the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The cheque was presented by Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

A statement on the Sports Ministry’s Twitter handle read:

“The Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah today presented a cheque of Gh 30k to Black Maidens and Queens Striker @AbdulaiMukarama on behalf of H.E @NAkufoAddo for her sterling performance that won her golden boot and bronze ball awards at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay last year.

“Though it is a team sport, the Minister believes the gesture will motivate other players to strive for the best in a bid to win laurels for the country. He is confident the teenage prodigy has the potential to be the best in her chosen profession.”