Akufo-Addo supports Hearts of Oak with GHS1m ahead of their Confederations Cup campaign

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated a sum of one million Ghana cedis to Premier League club ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Addressing a delegation of the sporting club at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him, President Akufo-Addo, said even though he is an unrepentant supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, he wishes Accra Heart of Oak well in their confederation cup campaign.

He added that the victory of Accra Hearts of Oak will certainly be the victory of the entire nation for which reason, the team deserves all the support the State can give to guarantee their success in the confederation cup competition.

Leader of the delegation and board member of Accra Hearts of Oak sporting club, Vincent Sowah Odotei, in his remarks, registered the appreciation of the football fraternity for the leadership of the President, following the challenges that be-devilled Ghanaian football administration after the Number 12 exposé of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He also noted that the government’s handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has helped to ensure that Ghanaian sports stadia can have spectators (up to 25% capacity) during games as compared to other neighbouring countries where spectators are not allowed at all.

