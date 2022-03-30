Do everything to keep technical team together until after World Cup – Akufo-Addo to GFA

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In February, the GFA announced a quartet of coaches to take charge of the national team following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disastrous showing at AFCON 2021.

Otto Addo was named as interim coach, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were also appointed as members of the technical team.

Having visited the Jubilee House on Wednesday at the behest of Akufo-Addo after securing World Cup qualification, the President congratulated the team and urged the GFA to keep the technical staff together.

“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I told the coach that he should be careful when he came to Ghana; that he could be kidnapped here and we’ll make it difficult for him to go back to Germany and to Dortmund.

“But I hope that Mr. Okraku, [you'll do] whatever you can to keep this team together, at least until Qatar. Then afterwards, we can take the long-term decision.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Ghana sees the Super Eagles miss out on World Cup qualification for the first time since 2006.