Al Ahly President fines players and coaches $19,000 each for losing Egyptian Super Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has ‘punished’ the players and coaching staff by fining them $19,000 each following their defeat in the Egyptian Super Cup.

The Red Devils were beaten 4-3 on penalties by minnows Tala’ea El-Gaish after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

The disappointing defeat has led to the club’s president imposing a fine of 300 000 Egyptian pounds ($19,000) on each member of Al Ahly’s playing and technical team.

Head coach Pitso Mosimane and his entire backroom staff will, therefore, be affected by the fine, as well as all the players.

This was announced in a statement released by Al Ahly, which added that the club’s director of football has also been fined.

The statement noted that club president Mahmoud El Khatib has decided to “impose a 300K (($19,000) fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday, despite the great support that the team receives to achieve titles and meet the expectations of the fans.”

“The administrative staff and the medical staff will be subjected to a fine that is relative to their salaries.”

Coach Mosimane has guided Al Alhy to five major trophies, including back-to-back CAF Champions League titles, since joining the club in 2020.

However, the Egyptian giants have flattered to deceive this season, having lost the league to rivals Zamalek and now the Super Cup too.

