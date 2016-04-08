Pardew: Bamford handled his departure badly

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said he has nothing against Patrick Bamford despite the young forward quitting the Premier League club in January.

Bamford moved to Palace on loan from Chelsea in July 2015 but left the club prematurely after labelling his time at Selhurst Park as "terrible".

The 22-year-old returned to Chelsea before being sent out on loan at Norwich City, where he is set to come up against Pardew and Palace on Saturday.

Ahead of the Premier League tie, Pardew said: "He probably could have handled his departure better. Me and Patrick spoke about it.

"He knows there were a couple of errors. But that happens with young players.

“He wants to be a success instantly. But sometimes you need patience. You can get injured, lose form or not get in the team.

"I had absolutely no problem with him, he’s a cracking lad.

"I look forward to seeing him on Saturday but hope he doesn't score."

Bamford is yet to score a goal in 2015-16 but Pardew believes he has the talent to succeed at the highest level.

"He will have a great career," the English manager said.