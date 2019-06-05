The Yorkshire giants are likely to hold talks with Manchester City to take Jack Harrison back on loan to Elland Road ahead of the start of next season.

However, Marcelo Bielsa wants to add more than one winger to his squad as he feels his team need more flair and creativity to challenge for promotion again in the 2019/20 campaign.

Adomah has been mooted as a possible target and he would be a cheap deal to pull off as Aston Villa have released the player.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 31-year-old winger is likely to be down the pecking order of targets for Leeds this summer.

Adomah is a name who has often been discussed inside the Leeds camp and the club are aware that he is available on a free transfer.

But the Yorkshire giants are likely to try and sign other players before taking the former Aston Villa winger to Elland Road.

Adomah scored four goals and provided three assists for his team-mates last season in the Championship.

