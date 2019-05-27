Albert Adomah three seasons ago played a role as Middlesbrough secured qualification to the Premier League, yet he left them to join Aston Villa in the Championship.

And he has done it again by contributing to Aston Villa’s promotion to the topflight English football.

READ MORE: Watch how Kotoko defeated Asec to win Otumfuo Cup

The Championship play-off is the most lucrative football match in the world, worth £170million.

Aston Villa held off a late fightback from Derby County to win promotion back to the Premier League with victory in the Championship play-off final.

Villa, beaten by Fulham in last season's final, seemed to be cruising to victory when John McGinn added to Anwar El Ghazi's first-half strike to put them 2-0 up with 30 minutes to go.

However, Rams boss Frank Lampard threw caution to the wind and his side set up a frantic finale when substitute Jack Marriott's effort from eight yards took a deflection off Martyn Waghorn on its way in.

Despite seven minutes of injury time they could not force an equaliser and now face another season in the second tier, while Villa return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation in 2016.

Promotion at Wembley caps off a remarkable three months for Villa who had looked out of the promotion race before a club-record 10-match winning run saw them finish fifth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the value of the game, estimated to be a minimum of £170m, the first half was a cagey affair.

Rams midfielder Mason Mount was the first player to register a shot on target when he fired straight at Villa keeper Jed Steer from 20 yards late in the half.