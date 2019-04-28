Ghana winger Albert Adomah netted a vital goal for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate against Leeds United to secure Championship playoff berth.

An entertaining and even game will be remembered for the 72nd-minute Mateusz Klich goal that sparked an already passionate encounter into a total loss of tempers at Elland Road.

Leeds initially opted to play on following a challenge by home defender Liam Cooper, which flattened Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, before Tyler Roberts then appeared to be ready to put the ball out for a throw-in.

But Roberts instead passed the ball forward to Klich and, with the Villa defence flat-footed, although offside, he was allowed to run on, cut inside and curl a low right-foot shot just inside the post.

In the ensuing heated aftermath, Villa's Ahmed El Ghazi was wrongly red carded for an alleged elbow on Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who was shown up by TV cameras to have simulated his fall to the turf.

But, in astonishing scenes, Leeds boss Bielsa ordered his players to allow Villa to equalise, and Albert Adomah was allowed to run through to score, almost unchallenged, into an unguarded net.