Alexander Djiku crowned Footballer of the Year at 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Grace Asantewaa of Real Betis was named the Female Footballer of the Year while the Female Team of the Year was Ampem Darkoa Ladies for winning the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup.

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi “Pele” Ayew was given the Living Legend award for his contribution to Ghana football.

The award was taken on his behalf by Rev. Adika, the man who discovered Ayew in 1975 and gave him the opportunity to show his talents to Ghana and the world.

Felix Afena Gyan was named the Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award and Alex Djiku was Foreign Based Player of the Year.

Djiku helped Strasbourg finish 6th on the Ligue 1 and he was a key part of Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Below are all the award winners

Footballer of the Year- Alexander Djiku

Joe Nana Adarkwa- Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Coach of the Year)

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum (Men’s Coach of the Year)

Richard Nsenkyere of Samartex and Tom Vernon- Right To Dream (Thumbs Up Award)

Abedi “Pele” Ayew- Living Legend Award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies- Female Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Male Team of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary- Special Fan Of The Year

Nana Yaw Amponsah- Asante Kotoko (CEO of the Year)

Sadio Mane- Best African International

Iddrisu Abdulai- Goalkeeper of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Most Vibrant Award on Social Media

Grace Asantewaa- Real Betis (Female Footballer of the Year)

Yaw Annor- Best Home-based Player of the Year

Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP- Goal of the Year

Yaw Annor- Goal King

Felix Afena Gyan- Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award