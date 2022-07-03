RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Alexander Djiku crowned Footballer of the Year at 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Authors:

Evans Annang

Strasbourg and Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku won the ‘Footballer of the Year’ award at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards in Accra.

Alexander Djiku
Alexander Djiku

He edged fellow Black Stars players, Joojo Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu for the top award.

Recommended articles

Grace Asantewaa of Real Betis was named the Female Footballer of the Year while the Female Team of the Year was Ampem Darkoa Ladies for winning the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup.

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi “Pele” Ayew was given the Living Legend award for his contribution to Ghana football.

The award was taken on his behalf by Rev. Adika, the man who discovered Ayew in 1975 and gave him the opportunity to show his talents to Ghana and the world.

Felix Afena Gyan was named the Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award and Alex Djiku was Foreign Based Player of the Year.

Djiku helped Strasbourg finish 6th on the Ligue 1 and he was a key part of Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Below are all the award winners

Footballer of the Year- Alexander Djiku

Joe Nana Adarkwa- Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Coach of the Year)

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum (Men’s Coach of the Year)

Alexander Djiku
Alexander Djiku Pulse Ghana

Richard Nsenkyere of Samartex and Tom Vernon- Right To Dream (Thumbs Up Award)

Abedi “Pele” Ayew- Living Legend Award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies- Female Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Male Team of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary- Special Fan Of The Year

Nana Yaw Amponsah- Asante Kotoko (CEO of the Year)

Sadio Mane- Best African International

Iddrisu Abdulai- Goalkeeper of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Most Vibrant Award on Social Media

Grace Asantewaa- Real Betis (Female Footballer of the Year)

Yaw Annor- Best Home-based Player of the Year

Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP- Goal of the Year

Yaw Annor- Goal King

Felix Afena Gyan- Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award

Alex Djiku- Foreign-based Player of the Year

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Alexander Djiku

    Alexander Djiku crowned Footballer of the Year at 2022 Ghana Football Awards

  • Could Ronaldo and Messi be teammates next season?

    Now that Ronaldo is available again, it is time for PSG to make every football fan's dream come true

  • Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request

    Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

I don’t speak to my father again because all he cares about is money – Denis Odoi

Denis Odoi