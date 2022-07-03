He edged fellow Black Stars players, Joojo Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu for the top award.
Alexander Djiku crowned Footballer of the Year at 2022 Ghana Football Awards
Strasbourg and Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku won the ‘Footballer of the Year’ award at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards in Accra.
Grace Asantewaa of Real Betis was named the Female Footballer of the Year while the Female Team of the Year was Ampem Darkoa Ladies for winning the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup.
Former Black Stars captain, Abedi “Pele” Ayew was given the Living Legend award for his contribution to Ghana football.
The award was taken on his behalf by Rev. Adika, the man who discovered Ayew in 1975 and gave him the opportunity to show his talents to Ghana and the world.
Felix Afena Gyan was named the Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award and Alex Djiku was Foreign Based Player of the Year.
Djiku helped Strasbourg finish 6th on the Ligue 1 and he was a key part of Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Below are all the award winners
Footballer of the Year- Alexander Djiku
Joe Nana Adarkwa- Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Coach of the Year)
Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum (Men’s Coach of the Year)
Richard Nsenkyere of Samartex and Tom Vernon- Right To Dream (Thumbs Up Award)
Abedi “Pele” Ayew- Living Legend Award
Ampem Darkoa Ladies- Female Team of the Year
Asante Kotoko- Male Team of the Year
Porcupine Tertiary- Special Fan Of The Year
Nana Yaw Amponsah- Asante Kotoko (CEO of the Year)
Sadio Mane- Best African International
Iddrisu Abdulai- Goalkeeper of the Year
Asante Kotoko- Most Vibrant Award on Social Media
Grace Asantewaa- Real Betis (Female Footballer of the Year)
Yaw Annor- Best Home-based Player of the Year
Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP- Goal of the Year
Yaw Annor- Goal King
Felix Afena Gyan- Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award
Alex Djiku- Foreign-based Player of the Year
