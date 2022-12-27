ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Alexander Djiku escapes ban over betting scandal

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Racing Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku’s one-match suspension over a betting scandal has been lifted.

Alexander Djiku playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup (Shuttershock)
Alexander Djiku playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup (Shuttershock)

This was due to a successful appeal made by his club to the France Football Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Djiku, 28, was among 76 players, coaches and team officials who were cited following an investigation by the Professional Football League (LFP) for their involvement in betting during the 2020-21 season and was subsequently banned for one match.

A statement from the LFP on the suspensions said: “These offences were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players’ union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis.

“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions, whether domestic or foreign.”

However, he is now in line to feature against leaders Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 tomorrow after an appeal by his club saw the ban reduced to a suspended sentence.

Ghana’s Alexander Djiku suspended in France over sports betting
Ghana’s Alexander Djiku suspended in France over sports betting Pulse Ghana

Born Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku, he debuted for the Black Stars in a 3–0 friendly loss to Mali on October 9, 2020.

He has made 20 appearances and scored one goal for Ghana and made his World Cup debut last month in Qatar, playing two games; 90 minutes in the group opener against Portugal, before getting seven minutes off the bench against South Korea.

Djiku was a key member of the Racing Strasbourg side that finished in sixth position in Ligue 1 last season and has already played 14 matches for the club this term.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Alexander Djiku playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup (Shuttershock)

    Alexander Djiku escapes ban over betting scandal

  • Afriyie Barnieh

    CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies to play Egypt U-20 in friendly today

  • Liverpool are close to signing Cody Gakpo from PSV

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Osman Bukari: Why I didn’t get Ronaldo’s jersey after Portugal game

Osman Bukari: Why I didn’t get Ronaldo’s jersey after Portugal game

Sellas Tetteh complains of neglect, says he wasn’t paid for winning U20 World Cup

I wasn’t paid for winning U20 World Cup – Sellas Tetteh complains of neglect