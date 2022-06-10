The 27-year-old has been involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend for some years now, with the couple blessed with two kids.
Alexander Djiku: Ghana defender ties the knot with long-time girlfriend
Ghana international Alexander Djiku id off the market after tying the knot with long-time fiancée Heley in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
On Thursday, Djiku shared photos of his wedding to Heley, with their children Wesley and Elyana also present at the ceremony.
The wedding ceremony is reported to have come off in France and was attended by family and friends of the couple.
Djiku has been a key member of the Racing Strasbourg side that finished in a respectable sixth position in Ligue 1.
His presence at the back made Strasbourg one of the best defensive teams in the French topflight in the just-ended 2021/22 season.
Meanwhile, Djiku has established himself as a mainstay in the Ghana national team since making his international debut in 2020.
He also helped the Black Stars book their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, playing 90 minutes in both legs as Ghana got the better of rivals Nigeria.
Djiku is reportedly being chased by several European clubs, with Sevilla leading the race for the centre-back’s signature.
The 27-year-old was also excused from Ghana’s 2023 AFCON matches against Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR) due to his wedding.
