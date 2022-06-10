Alexander Djiku: Ghana defender ties the knot with long-time girlfriend

On Thursday, Djiku shared photos of his wedding to Heley, with their children Wesley and Elyana also present at the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony is reported to have come off in France and was attended by family and friends of the couple.

Djiku has been a key member of the Racing Strasbourg side that finished in a respectable sixth position in Ligue 1.

His presence at the back made Strasbourg one of the best defensive teams in the French topflight in the just-ended 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Djiku has established himself as a mainstay in the Ghana national team since making his international debut in 2020.

He also helped the Black Stars book their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, playing 90 minutes in both legs as Ghana got the better of rivals Nigeria.

Djiku is reportedly being chased by several European clubs, with Sevilla leading the race for the centre-back’s signature.