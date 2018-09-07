Alexis Sanchez breaks up with Mayte Rodriguez on Instagram

news

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has officially announced that he has broken up with long-term girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez through an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old has been rumoured to have broken up with Mayte as they both removed their couple pictures from each others official Instagram account.

Sanchez has, however, come out to clear doubts that his relationship with Mayte is over in an emotional post.

In the post, Sanchez Instagram reveals that he and Mayte took the decision not to be together and follow their 'on their own paths'

The message on his Instagram said, “I wish you the best of the world it was beautiful to have met you and to share nice moments with you, but we decided that each one should follow their own path, to seek our dreams.

“I do not usually do this but I ask respect from all those who speak without knowing to do harm because behind everything there is family and children... respect.”

Sanchez who consoled Mayte after her aunt is murdered also responded to criticism suggesting the pair ended their relationship on a bad note.

Sanchez said, “Is it necessary to hurt a couple, family, friends etc … with so many lies?

“I wish you happy and that there is not so much evil in your hearts. KARMA do not bother my partner RESPECT.”

Sanchez is expected to return to action when Manchester United travel to face table-topping Watford FC in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 15.