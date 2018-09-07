Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alexis Sanchez breaks up with Mayte Rodriguez on Instagram


Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagram

Alexis Sanchez took to his official Instagram account to officially confirm the end of his relationship with Mayte Rodriguez.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexis Sanchez & Mayte Rodriguez play Alexis Sanchez and Mayte Rodriguez are no longer together (Mayte Rodriguez Insatgram)

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has officially announced that he has broken up with long-term girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez through an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old has been rumoured to have broken up with Mayte as they both removed their couple pictures from each others official Instagram account.

Alexis Sanchez Mayte Rodriguez play Alexis Sanchez and Mayte Rodriguez dated for a while before calling time on their career (Alexis Sanchez Mayte Rodriguez )

Sanchez has, however, come out to clear doubts that his relationship with Mayte is over in an emotional post.

In the post, Sanchez Instagram reveals that he and Mayte took the decision not to be together and follow their  'on their own paths'

play The pair have reportedly deleted their pictures from each other Instagram's account (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez)

 

The message on his Instagram said, “I wish you the best of the world it was beautiful to have met you and to share nice moments with you, but we decided that each one should follow their own path, to seek our dreams.

“I do not usually do this but I ask respect from all those who speak without knowing to do harm because behind everything there is family and children... respect.”

play Alexis Sanchez message on Instagram (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez )

 

Sanchez who consoled Mayte after her aunt is murdered also responded to criticism suggesting the pair ended their relationship on a bad note.

Sanchez said, “Is it necessary to hurt a couple, family, friends etc … with so many lies?

“I wish you happy and that there is not so much evil in your hearts. KARMA do not bother my partner RESPECT.”

play Alexis Sanchez calls for respect for Mayte Rodriguez (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez )

 

Sanchez is expected to return to action when Manchester United travel to face table-topping Watford FC in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Photos: Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier Photos Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier
Super 2: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium Super 2 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium
Football: Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement
Football: England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain
Football: Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future Football Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
5 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
6 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s...bullet
7 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
8 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
9 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars...bullet
10 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Memphis Depay embraces Wesley Sneijder as the veteran midfielder bowed out of international football in the Netherlands' win over Peru
Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out
Alphonse Areola made some outstanding saves as World Cup winners France drew 0-0 with Germany in Munich
Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales
The US revamped the national team program after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia
Football Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end
Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Wales against Ireland in the Nations League
Football Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener