Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff

news

Napoli's Algerian international defender Faouzi Ghoulam has been given the all clear to return after more than ten months sidelined with injury, the Italian club said Friday.

The 27-year-old tore cruciate ligaments last November and three months later required more surgery after breaking his kneecap in training.

Ghoulam was given the green light to return to training after being examined by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani in Rome.

"Great news," a statement from the club read. "Professor Mariani has examined Faouzi Ghoulam and found him completely healed. He can now return to training with the group."

Ghoulam's last match for Napoli was on November 1, in the Champions League against Manchester City.