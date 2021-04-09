Algerians Belouizdad reach last-eight 51 years after first attempt

There was no way back for 2016 Champions League winners Sundowns after half-time despite the presence of star forward Peter Shalulile from Namibia.

Five-time African champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo won for the first time in the same section, coming from behind to edge Al Hilal of Sudan 2-1 in Lubumbashi.

Edi Mugadam put Hilal ahead within two minutes only for teammate Mohamed Ouattara to concede an own-goal with 18 minutes gone.

Isaac Tshibangu scored the decisive goal on 76 minutes to end a nightmare run of three losses and two draws by Mazembe and lift them off the bottom of the table.

Sundowns finished with 13 points, Belouizdad nine, Mazembe five and Hilal four in the first of the four groups to be completed.