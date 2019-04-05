The former AC Milan duo is yet to feature for Ghana since Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup after they were sent packing from the camp of the Black Stars for misconduct.

The GFA handed them an indefinite suspension and the Commission of Inquiry constituted to inquire into Ghana’s participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, recommended that Muntari and Boateng should not be considered for any future Black Stars call-up until they apologise for what happened in Brazil.

There has been much pressure on Kwesi Appiah to consider Kevin-Prince Boateng who is currently playing his trade in Spain with Barcelona as Ghana aim at clinching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But, Alhaji Grunsah has called for the inclusion of the former AC Milan teammates in his team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Let’s invite Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng to help the team. They are all Ghanaians. I support them very well to be called into the national team for the AFCON and their experience will be needed at the tournament,” he said in an interview.

“Sulley has done a lot for the country in terms of football. KP Boateng and Sulley still have something in them to help Ghana retain our African respect,” Alhaji Grusah added.

Muntari has apologized; however, Kevin Price Boateng has shown no remorse at his action in Brazil, five years after the incident.