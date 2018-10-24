Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Alhaji Grusah suffer six months ban

On 23rd October, 2007, the bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal was handed a six months ban by the Ghana

  • Published:
Alhaji Grusah suffer six months ban play

Alhaji Grusah suffer six months ban

Exactly 11 years today, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, Founder and bankroller of premier league side, Kumasi King Faisal Football Club was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for six months for engaging in what the football controlling body described as acts of misconduct during the 2006/7 Premier League.

The ban, was to be in accordance with Article 39(1) (a) of the GFA regulations means that Alhaji Gruzah will have to stay away from all football related activities with immediate effect.

READ MORE: This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners

According to a release issued by the Deputy general Secretary of the GFA at the time, Mr Emmanuel Gyimah copied to the GNA Sports, reports submitted to it by officials who handled the 18th week league game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko its decision was based on the fact that they found overwhelming and cumulative evidence to support charges of misconduct against Alhaji Gruzah.

The Committee said, "All three match reports submitted by the officials were explicit that Alhaji Gruzah exhibited behavioural traits which constitutes misconduct".

It explained that misconduct, according to Article 39 (7)(a) of the GFA regulations means threat of death or harm or improper or ungentleman behaviour or any act that has the effect of putting the game of football into disrepute.

The Committee said Alhaji Gruzah also failed to prove charges of incompetence against Referee Reginald Lathbrige whose performance over the years has earned him Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) status and that there is no evidence that the Match Commissioner wrote untruths about the King Faisal boss. It said Alhaji Gruzah admitted before the Committee that he approached the match commissioner's table to complain about the Referee's handling of the match, which in itself is an unacceptable practice from one who is not on the bench.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye FC outdoors training kits Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye FC outdoors training kits
Football: More than 20 injured in Rome escalator collapse Football More than 20 injured in Rome escalator collapse
Football: Madrid hand Lopetegui respite with nervy win over Plzen Football Madrid hand Lopetegui respite with nervy win over Plzen
Football: Lopetegui confident he will be in charge against Barca Football Lopetegui confident he will be in charge against Barca
Football: Juventus too good for Man Utd on Ronaldo's return Football Juventus too good for Man Utd on Ronaldo's return
Football: Ronaldo helps Juve sink Man Utd as Real Madrid win but fail to convince Football Ronaldo helps Juve sink Man Utd as Real Madrid win but fail to convince

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
4 Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woesbullet
5 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo &...bullet
6 I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyanbullet
7 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every...bullet
8 Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as...bullet
9 Football Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for...bullet
10 Football Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
7 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
8 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet

Football

David Silva got Man City up and running in Ukraine
Football Silvas star as 'outstanding' City cruise past Shakhtar
Cristiano Ronaldo again emerged victorious on his return to Old Trafford
Football Three things we learned from Manchester United 0 Juventus 1
Joelinton struck at the death to snatch Hoffenheim a thrilling draw
Football Joelinton snatches Hoffenheim thrilling draw with Lyon
Manchester United vs Juventus in numbers
Manchester United vs Juventus in numbers
X
Advertisement