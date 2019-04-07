Alhaji Karim Grusah believes the pair have what it takes to help the country end her 37 year wait for an African title.

“Let’s invite Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng to help the team. They are all Ghanaians. I support them very well to be called into the national team for the AFCON and their experience will be needed at the tournament,” he said in an interview.

“Sulley has done a lot for the country in terms of football. KP Boateng and Sulley still have something in them to help Ghana retain our African respect,” Alhaji Grusah added.

The pair were dismissed for indiscipline at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and have been asked to apologized to be considered for a return to the national team.

Coach Kwesi Appiah revealed recently, he will only invite Boateng if he took steps to apoligize for his conduct in Brazil.