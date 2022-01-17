Ali Sangare: Ivory Coast goalkeeper loses his father a day after howler against Sierra Leone

Sebastien Haller put the Elephants in front in the first half but Sierra Leone restored parity early in the second half through Musa Noah Kamara.

Nicolas Pepe’s 65th-minute goal seemed to have secured all three points for the Ivory Coast before a costly error from Sangare gifted the minnows the equaliser at the death.

The goalkeeper attempted to catch a back header to prevent the ball from going out for a corner, but slipped and made a complete mess of the situation.

The ball subsequently fell to the feet of Steven Caulker who cut back for Kamara to apply a simple tap-in for the equaliser.

Sangare also appeared to have suffered a knee injury and could not continue the game, which forced Serge Aurier into goal for the remainder of the match.

A day after his costly error, it has been confirmed that the under fire goalkeeper has now lost his father.

A statement from CAF on its Twitter page extended the football body’s condolences to the Ivory Coast no.1.

“Our hearts go out to #TeamCotedIvoire goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré who lost his father earlier today. Stay strong,” the post read.