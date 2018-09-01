Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alisson Becker mistake vs Leicester City Twitter reactions


Alisson Becker Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City

Alisson Becker was not spared on Twitter for the role he played as Liverpool conceded for the first time this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Alisson Becker is the second most expensive goalkeeper in the World (Leicester City Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered criticism on Twitter for his horrendous mistake which gave Leicester City a goal in their 2-1 win on Saturday, September 1.

Alisson was brought in by Jurgen Klopp as a reinforcement in the summer transfer window for Loris Karius who had a howler in their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Alisson Becker stats

The 25 -year-old shotstopper kept three clean sheets in his opening games against West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton &Hove Albion.

play Alisson Becker had a game to forget against Leicester City (AS)

 

Alisson however had his reputation soiled in his fourth game with Liverpool two goals ahead an attempt to be fancy on the ball resulted in a steal for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho to square the ball to teammate Rachid Ghezzal for the first goal conceded by Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

play Alisson Becker conceded his first goal of the season against Leicester City (Liverpool)

 

Twitter users did not spare the new Liverpool goalkeeper whom they had harsh words for following his performance.

Liverpool stats

Reactions to Alisson Becker's mistake

Some Twitter users compared the Brazilian shotsopper to his predecessor Karius who moved to Besiktas.

"That’s what £60m+ gets you. What are you doing Alisson." 

"Difference is if Karius does what Alisson does and he will be ruined for weeks. Alisson didn’t look shook."

 

"Alisson tried to dribble an Igbo man?"

 

"Alisson ruining his own confidence,spoiling his cleansheet and harming the teams momentum ,so annoying ffs"

"Mignolet and Karius watching Allison’s error."

Liverpool fans reacts to Alisson mistake

Alisson had the backing of Liverpool supporters following his mistake against Leicester City.

The second most expensive keeper in football was cautioned a s his error did not cost the Anfield side any points, but they reiterated that no more mistakes will be tolerated.

A fan said, "And if Alisson is going to get done in such horrific, a-little-bit-funny style trying to escape danger with his feet I’d rather it happened early and in a game where ultimately it didn’t matter. Next time just boot it out you beautiful beardy bastard."

 

"Alisson’s saved us points already but cost us none, he’ll learn to be slightly less risky but his confidence has helped us massively. He won’t be affected at all by that error!"

 

"Difference is if Karius does what Alisson does and he will be ruined for weeks. Alisson didn’t look shook."

 

Alisson will go an international break with Brazil and will hope to have a better outing with Liverpool went they return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Talent Hunt: Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents Talent Hunt Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents
Football: Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder Football Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder
Football: Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper Football Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper
Football: Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary Football Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary
Football: PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts Football PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts
Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season
Alisson Becker 5 things to know about Liverpool’s new goalkeeper

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is battling to get back into Jose Mourinho's good books
Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Perfect start: Steven Gerrard has impressed in his first three months in charge of Rangers
Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief
Arsenal boss Unai Emery gestures to Mesut Ozil
Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery
AC Milan's players celebrate after last-gasp Patrick Cutrone goal seals 2-1 Serie A win over AS Roma.
Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro