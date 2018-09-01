news

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered criticism on Twitter for his horrendous mistake which gave Leicester City a goal in their 2-1 win on Saturday, September 1.

Alisson was brought in by Jurgen Klopp as a reinforcement in the summer transfer window for Loris Karius who had a howler in their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Alisson Becker stats

The 25 -year-old shotstopper kept three clean sheets in his opening games against West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton &Hove Albion.

Alisson however had his reputation soiled in his fourth game with Liverpool two goals ahead an attempt to be fancy on the ball resulted in a steal for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho to square the ball to teammate Rachid Ghezzal for the first goal conceded by Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Twitter users did not spare the new Liverpool goalkeeper whom they had harsh words for following his performance.

Liverpool stats

Reactions to Alisson Becker's mistake

Some Twitter users compared the Brazilian shotsopper to his predecessor Karius who moved to Besiktas.

"That’s what £60m+ gets you. What are you doing Alisson."

"Difference is if Karius does what Alisson does and he will be ruined for weeks. Alisson didn’t look shook."

"Alisson tried to dribble an Igbo man?"

"Alisson ruining his own confidence,spoiling his cleansheet and harming the teams momentum ,so annoying ffs"

"Mignolet and Karius watching Allison’s error."

Liverpool fans reacts to Alisson mistake

Alisson had the backing of Liverpool supporters following his mistake against Leicester City.

The second most expensive keeper in football was cautioned a s his error did not cost the Anfield side any points, but they reiterated that no more mistakes will be tolerated.

A fan said, "And if Alisson is going to get done in such horrific, a-little-bit-funny style trying to escape danger with his feet I’d rather it happened early and in a game where ultimately it didn’t matter. Next time just boot it out you beautiful beardy bastard."

"Alisson’s saved us points already but cost us none, he’ll learn to be slightly less risky but his confidence has helped us massively. He won’t be affected at all by that error!"

Alisson will go an international break with Brazil and will hope to have a better outing with Liverpool went they return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 15.