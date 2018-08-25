Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool - Klopp


Football Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes £65 million ($83.5 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker could be the final piece in putting together a title challenge this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Safe hands: Alisson Becker has made a great start to his Liverpool career with three consecutive clean sheets play

Safe hands: Alisson Becker has made a great start to his Liverpool career with three consecutive clean sheets

(AFP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes £65 million ($83.5 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker could be the final piece in putting together a title challenge this season.

The Brazilian made a vital save from Pascal Gross two minutes from time to record a third clean sheet in three games since joining from Roma as Klopp's men beat Brighton 1-0 to move top of the embryonic Premier League table.

Alisson also made a crucial save from Luka Milivojevic's free-kick in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday, but Klopp wasn't so enthused with his new recruit's fancy footwork as he raced from his goal to chip an onrushing Brighton attacker in the second half.

"Looks like (it)," said Klopp when quizzed if Alisson was the missing piece from his side that reached the Champions League final last season but lost thanks to two huge errors from Besiktas-bound stopper Loris Karius.

"The free-kick last week, the header today. I don't like actually this little chip when he came out the goal but I never had a Brazilian goalkeeper (before). It's all good," added Klopp.

"He's a massive signing for us of course... that's why we brought him in."

Manchester City's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Wolves earlier on Saturday allowed Liverpool to take an early advantage in the title race.

However, Klopp insisted he is taking no notice of the league table after just three games.

"I'm really not interested in the table. We live on this planet so we knew before what the results have been and, if we win, probably we will be at least for tonight top," said Klopp.

"It's really not important after the third matchday, nine points are important... I expect a lot from the boys, I'm pretty demanding but I know we can improve. For tonight it's all good, but a lot of work to do."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League
Disqualified: Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Football: Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan
Football: 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Football: Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season Football Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season
Football: Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top Football Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
7 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
8 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
9 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Black Stars Squad Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars
German goalkeeper Loris Karius made two costly errors in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid
Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas on loan after Champions League nightmare
Pack of Wolves: Willy Boly celebrates a controversial opening goal against Manchester City
Football Salah sends Liverpool top, Man City held by Wolves
Leeds midfielder Ezgjan Alioski, pictured October 2017, and teammate Mateusz Klich pounced to reward Leeds' early dominance over the Canaries
Football Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up