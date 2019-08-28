The 19-year-old student of University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Tuesday, August 27 finished first in the women’s high jump contest with 1.84m clearance.

READ MORE: Ghana wins first gold medal at 2019 African Games in Morocco

Morocco's Rhizlane Siba and Dibow Ariyat Ubang came second and third respectively with the same clearance of 1.81m.

Ghana who had four bronze medals were among the six countries rocked bottom of the medal table for the 2019 All African Games, but Miss Yeboah’s gold has helped leapfrogged them from the 28th place to 20th position.

Three North Africans nations are leading the pack on the medal table: Egypt has 44 gold medals, followed by Sudan with 26 gold and Morocco with 22 gold in that order.

Nigeria are fourth, which makes them the highest ranked Sub Saharan country in the competition.

Below is the medal table for the 2019 All African Games:

                          Gold  Silver Bronze         Total

1             Egypt   44          64          39          147

2            Sudan   26          17          14          57

3             Morocco 22      22          29          73

4            Nigeria  20        16          16          52

5            Algeria    19     19          39          77

6            Tunisia     18      15          19          52

7            Madagascar 6   4            2            12

8            Mauritania 4     4            7            15

9            Côte d'Ivoire 4  3            5            12

10          Éthiopia 3          2            6            11

11          Kenya        2       2            3            7

12          Cameroon  2     1            6            9

13          Namibia 2          1            3            6

14          Seychelles 2      1            1            4

15          Gabon        2      0            4            6

16          Burkina Faso  2 0            2            4

17          Niger            2    0            1            3

18          Gambia       1    1            0            2

19          Sénégal        1    0            10          11

20          Ghana       1      0            4            5

21          Eritrea      0       3            0            3

22          Libya          0      2            1            3

23          Botswana           0            1            6            7

24          Zimbabwe          0            1            3            4

25          Congo  0            1            2            3

26          Mali      0            1            1            2

              Zambia 0            1            1            2

28          Lesotho              0            1            0            1

29          Angola 0            0            3            3

              DR Congo           0            0            3            3

              Rwanda 0           0            3            3

32          Chad     0            0            2            2

              Uganda 0            0            2            2

34          Benin    0            0            1            1

              Djibouti 0            0            1            1

              Mozambique     0            0            1       

     1