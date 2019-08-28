The 19-year-old student of University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Tuesday, August 27 finished first in the women’s high jump contest with 1.84m clearance.

Morocco's Rhizlane Siba and Dibow Ariyat Ubang came second and third respectively with the same clearance of 1.81m.

Ghana who had four bronze medals were among the six countries rocked bottom of the medal table for the 2019 All African Games, but Miss Yeboah’s gold has helped leapfrogged them from the 28th place to 20th position.

Three North Africans nations are leading the pack on the medal table: Egypt has 44 gold medals, followed by Sudan with 26 gold and Morocco with 22 gold in that order.

Nigeria are fourth, which makes them the highest ranked Sub Saharan country in the competition.

Below is the medal table for the 2019 All African Games:

Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 Egypt 44 64 39 147

2 Sudan 26 17 14 57

3 Morocco 22 22 29 73

4 Nigeria 20 16 16 52

5 Algeria 19 19 39 77

6 Tunisia 18 15 19 52

7 Madagascar 6 4 2 12

8 Mauritania 4 4 7 15

9 Côte d'Ivoire 4 3 5 12

10 Éthiopia 3 2 6 11

11 Kenya 2 2 3 7

12 Cameroon 2 1 6 9

13 Namibia 2 1 3 6

14 Seychelles 2 1 1 4

15 Gabon 2 0 4 6

16 Burkina Faso 2 0 2 4

17 Niger 2 0 1 3

18 Gambia 1 1 0 2

19 Sénégal 1 0 10 11

20 Ghana 1 0 4 5

21 Eritrea 0 3 0 3

22 Libya 0 2 1 3

23 Botswana 0 1 6 7

24 Zimbabwe 0 1 3 4

25 Congo 0 1 2 3

26 Mali 0 1 1 2

Zambia 0 1 1 2

28 Lesotho 0 1 0 1

29 Angola 0 0 3 3

DR Congo 0 0 3 3

Rwanda 0 0 3 3

32 Chad 0 0 2 2

Uganda 0 0 2 2

34 Benin 0 0 1 1

Djibouti 0 0 1 1

Mozambique 0 0 1

1