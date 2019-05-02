IOC has reportedly stated that they denied the journalists accreditation because there were too many requests for it in the non-rights holders’ accreditation category.

However, it is believed that the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deny all Ghanaian journalists accreditation to cover the Olympic Games was motivated by the Scandal that rocked Ghana in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It would be recalled that about over 60 Ghanaians were deported from Australia after it was discovered that they entered the country as ‘fake journalists’ for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

They were found to possess media accreditation but were discovered to be non-journalists.

Government officials including Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo-Mensah, the NSA Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and then Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide were initially suspended, pending an investigation into the matter, after they were fingered in the scandal

However, with the exception of Sarfo-Mensah, the rest of the accused persons were exonerated, following a probe.

This decision is a big blow and disappointment to Ghanaians since it will deprive journalists the opportunity to follow Team Ghana and make news from their camp available.