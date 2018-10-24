Pulse.com.gh logo
All results from matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid were handed one of their worst defeats in the UEFA Champions as Dortmund cruised to 4-0 against the Madrid giants.

play

Barcelona without Messi put two goals past Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Below is the full results

October 23

FTAEK Athens 0 - 2 FC Bayern München

FTAjax 1 - 0 Benfica

Champions League - Group F October 23

FTHoffenheim 3 - 3 Lyon

FTShakhtar Donetsk 0 - 3 Manchester City

Champions League - Group G October 23

FTReal Madrid 2 - 1 Viktoria Plzen

FTRoma 3 - 0 CSKA Moscow

Champions League - Group H October 23

FTYoung Boys 1 - 1 Valencia

FTManchester United 0 - 1 Juventus

Club Brugge 1 - 1 Monaco

FTBorussia Dortmund 4 - 0 Atletico Madrid

Champions League - Group B October 24

FTPSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

FTBarcelona 2 - 0 Inter

Champions League - Group C October 24

FTLiverpool 4 - 0 FK Crvena Zvezda

FTParis Saint Germain 2 - 2 Napoli

Champions League - Group D October 24

FTGalatasaray 0 - 0 Schalke 04

FTLokomotiv Moscow 1 - 3 FC Porto

