All results from matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid were handed one of their worst defeats in the UEFA Champions as Dortmund cruised to 4-0 against the Madrid giants.
Below is the full results
October 23
FTAEK Athens 0 - 2 FC Bayern München
FTAjax 1 - 0 Benfica
Champions League - Group F October 23
FTHoffenheim 3 - 3 Lyon
FTShakhtar Donetsk 0 - 3 Manchester City
Champions League - Group G October 23
FTReal Madrid 2 - 1 Viktoria Plzen
FTRoma 3 - 0 CSKA Moscow
Champions League - Group H October 23
FTYoung Boys 1 - 1 Valencia
FTManchester United 0 - 1 Juventus
Club Brugge 1 - 1 Monaco
FTBorussia Dortmund 4 - 0 Atletico Madrid
Champions League - Group B October 24
FTPSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
FTBarcelona 2 - 0 Inter
Champions League - Group C October 24
FTLiverpool 4 - 0 FK Crvena Zvezda
FTParis Saint Germain 2 - 2 Napoli
Champions League - Group D October 24
FTGalatasaray 0 - 0 Schalke 04
FTLokomotiv Moscow 1 - 3 FC Porto