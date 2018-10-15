All results from the 2019 AFCON qualifiers over the weekend

Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa won 6-0, while Egypt walloped Swaziland 4-1

Clarence Seedorf managed to guide Cameroon to their first win since he took charge of the team, as they edged Malawi 1-0.

Friday 12 Oct 2018         

Cameroon 1 : 0  Malawi

Angola 4 : 1         Mauritania

Gabon 3 : 0         South Sudan     

Cape Verde 3 : 0               Tanzania             

Togo 1 : 1             Gambia

Guinea 2 : 0        Rwanda

Ivory Coast 4 : 0 Central African Republic

Egypt 4 : 1 Swaziland

Mali       0 : 0        Burundi

Algeria 2 : 0         Benin  

 

Saturday 13 October

South Africa 6 : 0              Seychelles          

Uganda 3 : 0       Lesotho               

Mozambique 1 : 2            Namibia

Equatorial Guinea            0 : 1        Madagascar

Nigeria 4 : 0 Libya            

Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The 1 : 2       Zimbabwe

Morocco 1 : 0     Comoros             

Burkina Faso 3 : 0  Botswana           

Tunisia 1 : 0         Niger

Senegal 3 : 0       Sudan 

Sunday 14 October

Kenya 3 : 0          Ethiopia               

Guinea-Bissau 2 : 1          Zambia

