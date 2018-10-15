All results from the 2019 AFCON qualifiers over the weekend

South Africa won 6-0, while Egypt walloped Swaziland 4-1
Friday 12 Oct 2018
Cameroon 1 : 0 Malawi
Angola 4 : 1 Mauritania
Gabon 3 : 0 South Sudan
Cape Verde 3 : 0 Tanzania
Togo 1 : 1 Gambia
Guinea 2 : 0 Rwanda
Ivory Coast 4 : 0 Central African Republic
Egypt 4 : 1 Swaziland
Mali 0 : 0 Burundi
Algeria 2 : 0 Benin
Saturday 13 October
South Africa 6 : 0 Seychelles
Uganda 3 : 0 Lesotho
Mozambique 1 : 2 Namibia
Equatorial Guinea 0 : 1 Madagascar
Nigeria 4 : 0 Libya
Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The 1 : 2 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1 : 0 Comoros
Burkina Faso 3 : 0 Botswana
Tunisia 1 : 0 Niger
Senegal 3 : 0 Sudan
Sunday 14 October
Kenya 3 : 0 Ethiopia
Guinea-Bissau 2 : 1 Zambia