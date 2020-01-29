From matchday one to matchday six have produced a total of 108 goals after 54 games played.

Below are the results and the scorers on matchday six of the GPL

WAFA 1-2 Liberty Prof

Scorer: Samson Agyepong: Elvis Kyei Baffour (pen), Alhassan Mubarak

Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem United

Scorer: Abdul Karim Jabilah

Medeama 1-0 AshGold

Scorer: Opoku Agyemang Prince (Penalty)

King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorer: Kwame Preprah: Mustapha Alhaji

Gt. Olympics 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorer: Philip Sackey

Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela FC

Scorer: Abdul Mugeese 2X

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars

Scorer:Stephen Amankonah Pen: Pius Yeboah

Hearts 1-2 Kotoko

Scorer: Joseph Esso: Justice Blay, Naby Keita (pen)

Dwarfs 2-1 Dreams FC

Scorer: Seidu Abubakar, Albert Hammond: Victor Oduro

This is how the standings are

Berekum Chelsea are still sitting at the summit of the league table, while Ebusua Dwarfs are rocked bottom of the table.

GPL standings after matchday 6
