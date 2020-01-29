From matchday one to matchday six have produced a total of 108 goals after 54 games played.
Below are the results and the scorers on matchday six of the GPL
WAFA 1-2 Liberty Prof
Scorer: Samson Agyepong: Elvis Kyei Baffour (pen), Alhassan Mubarak
Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem United
Scorer: Abdul Karim Jabilah
Medeama 1-0 AshGold
Scorer: Opoku Agyemang Prince (Penalty)
King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Scorer: Kwame Preprah: Mustapha Alhaji
Gt. Olympics 1-0 Inter Allies
Scorer: Philip Sackey
Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela FC
Scorer: Abdul Mugeese 2X
Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars
Scorer:Stephen Amankonah Pen: Pius Yeboah
Hearts 1-2 Kotoko
Scorer: Joseph Esso: Justice Blay, Naby Keita (pen)
Dwarfs 2-1 Dreams FC
Scorer: Seidu Abubakar, Albert Hammond: Victor Oduro
This is how the standings are
Berekum Chelsea are still sitting at the summit of the league table, while Ebusua Dwarfs are rocked bottom of the table.