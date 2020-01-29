From matchday one to matchday six have produced a total of 108 goals after 54 games played.

Below are the results and the scorers on matchday six of the GPL

WAFA 1-2 Liberty Prof

Scorer: Samson Agyepong: Elvis Kyei Baffour (pen), Alhassan Mubarak

Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem United

Scorer: Abdul Karim Jabilah

Medeama 1-0 AshGold

Scorer: Opoku Agyemang Prince (Penalty)

King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorer: Kwame Preprah: Mustapha Alhaji

Gt. Olympics 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorer: Philip Sackey

Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela FC

Scorer: Abdul Mugeese 2X

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars

Scorer:Stephen Amankonah Pen: Pius Yeboah

Hearts 1-2 Kotoko

Scorer: Joseph Esso: Justice Blay, Naby Keita (pen)

Dwarfs 2-1 Dreams FC

Scorer: Seidu Abubakar, Albert Hammond: Victor Oduro

This is how the standings are

Berekum Chelsea are still sitting at the summit of the league table, while Ebusua Dwarfs are rocked bottom of the table.