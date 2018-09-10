All weekend results in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers produced a lot of surprises over weekend.
Ghana were upset by Kenya on Saturday, while Comoros held Cameroon to a one all draw, whereas Mauritania defeated Burkina Faso 2-0.
Egypt were big winners over the weekend as they thrashed Niger 6-0, with Mohamed Salah bagging twice, while Mauritius managed to hold Senegal to a two all draw.
Below is the full list of results
Saturday 8 Sep 2018
Group B
12:01 Comoros 1 : 1 Cameroon
Scorers: El Fardou Ben Mohamed: '80 Stephane Bahoken
Group B
12:32 Seychelles 0 : 3 Nigeria
Scorers:
'15 Ahmed Musa
'34 Chidozie Awaziem
'57 Odion Ighalo penalty
South Africa 0 : 0 Libya
Group E
Kenya 1 : 0 Ghana
Scorers: '39 Nicholas Opoku own goal
Group F
Uganda 0 : 0 Tanzania
Group L
Namibia 1 : 1 Zambia
Scorers: '79 Benson Shilongo: '90 Justin Shonga
Group K
Mozambique 2 : 2 Guinea-Bissau
Scorers: '43 Zainadine Junior, '90 Regnaldo Faite: '51 Carlos Embalo,'90 FREDERIC MENDY
Group K
15:00 Gabon 1 : 1 Burundi
Scorers: '76 Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang: '40 Saido Berahino
Group C
15:05 Equatorial Guinea 1 : 0 Sudan
Scorer: '31 Emilio Nsue
Group A
Mauritania 2 : 0 Burkina Faso
Scorers:
'37 Ismail Diakite
'40 Khassa Camara
Group I
18:01 Egypt 6 : 0 Niger
Scorers:
'13 Marwan Mohsen
'20 ayman ashraf
'29 Mohamed Salah
'73 Salah Mohsen
'86 Mohamed Salah
'90 Mohamed Elneny
Group J
18:00 Gambia 1 : 1 Algeria
Scorers: '7 Mamadou Danso: '48 Momodou Ceesay
20:00 Morocco 3 : 0 Malawi
Scorers:
'3 Hakim Ziyech
'42 Youseff En-Nesyri
'78 Youseff En-Nesyri
Group B
Madagascar 2 : 2 Senegal
'44 Paulin voavy, '68 Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro: '27 Moussa Konate. '62 Balde Diao Keita
13:01 Lesotho 1 : 1 Cape Verde
Scorers: '76 Sera Motebang: '81 Djaniny Tavares
Group L
13:00 Swaziland 0 : 2 Tunisia
Scorers:
'17 Taha Yassine Khenissi
'37 Naim Sliti
Group J
Ethiopia 1 : 0 Sierra Leone
Scorer: '36 Gebeto Getaneh Kebede penalty
Group F
13:20 South Sudan 0 : 3 Mali
Scorer
'35 Moussa Marega
'73 Souleymane Coulibaly
'85 Adama Traore
Week: 2
Juba Stadium
Group C
Rwanda 1 : 2 Ivory Coast
Scorers: '66 Meddie kagere, '45 Jonathan Kodjia: '49 Max Alain Gradel
Group H
Congo 1 : 1 Zimbabwe
Scorers: '50 Thievy Bifouma: '22 Khama Billiat
Group G
Angola 1 : 0 Botswana
Scorer: '30 Dala Gelson
Group I
16:07 Liberia 1 : 1 Congo
'62 William Jebor: '83 Elia Meschak
Group G
16:02 Togo 0 : 0 Benin
Group D
16:34 Guinea 1 : 0 Central African Republic
Scorer: '65 Seydouba Soumah