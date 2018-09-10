All weekend results in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers

news

All the results in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers over the weekend.

Ghana were upset by Kenya on Saturday, while Comoros held Cameroon to a one all draw, whereas Mauritania defeated Burkina Faso 2-0.

Egypt were big winners over the weekend as they thrashed Niger 6-0, with Mohamed Salah bagging twice, while Mauritius managed to hold Senegal to a two all draw.

Below is the full list of results

Saturday 8 Sep 2018

Group B

12:01 Comoros 1 : 1 Cameroon

Scorers: El Fardou Ben Mohamed: '80 Stephane Bahoken

Group B

12:32 Seychelles 0 : 3 Nigeria

Scorers:

'15 Ahmed Musa

'34 Chidozie Awaziem

'57 Odion Ighalo penalty

South Africa 0 : 0 Libya

Group E

Kenya 1 : 0 Ghana

Scorers: '39 Nicholas Opoku own goal

Group F

Uganda 0 : 0 Tanzania

Group L

Namibia 1 : 1 Zambia

Scorers: '79 Benson Shilongo: '90 Justin Shonga

Group K

Mozambique 2 : 2 Guinea-Bissau

Scorers: '43 Zainadine Junior, '90 Regnaldo Faite: '51 Carlos Embalo,'90 FREDERIC MENDY

Group K

15:00 Gabon 1 : 1 Burundi

Scorers: '76 Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang: '40 Saido Berahino

Group C

15:05 Equatorial Guinea 1 : 0 Sudan

Scorer: '31 Emilio Nsue

Group A

Mauritania 2 : 0 Burkina Faso

Scorers:

'37 Ismail Diakite

'40 Khassa Camara

Group I

18:01 Egypt 6 : 0 Niger

Scorers:

'13 Marwan Mohsen

'20 ayman ashraf

'29 Mohamed Salah

'73 Salah Mohsen

'86 Mohamed Salah

'90 Mohamed Elneny

Group J

18:00 Gambia 1 : 1 Algeria

Scorers: '7 Mamadou Danso: '48 Momodou Ceesay

20:00 Morocco 3 : 0 Malawi

Scorers:

'3 Hakim Ziyech

'42 Youseff En-Nesyri

'78 Youseff En-Nesyri

Group B

Madagascar 2 : 2 Senegal

'44 Paulin voavy, '68 Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro: '27 Moussa Konate. '62 Balde Diao Keita

13:01 Lesotho 1 : 1 Cape Verde

Scorers: '76 Sera Motebang: '81 Djaniny Tavares

Group L

13:00 Swaziland 0 : 2 Tunisia

Scorers:

'17 Taha Yassine Khenissi

'37 Naim Sliti

Group J

Ethiopia 1 : 0 Sierra Leone

Scorer: '36 Gebeto Getaneh Kebede penalty

Group F

13:20 South Sudan 0 : 3 Mali

Scorer

'35 Moussa Marega

'73 Souleymane Coulibaly

'85 Adama Traore

Week: 2

Juba Stadium

Group C

Rwanda 1 : 2 Ivory Coast

Scorers: '66 Meddie kagere, '45 Jonathan Kodjia: '49 Max Alain Gradel

Group H

Congo 1 : 1 Zimbabwe

Scorers: '50 Thievy Bifouma: '22 Khama Billiat

Group G

Angola 1 : 0 Botswana

Scorer: '30 Dala Gelson

Group I

16:07 Liberia 1 : 1 Congo

'62 William Jebor: '83 Elia Meschak

Group G

16:02 Togo 0 : 0 Benin

Group D

16:34 Guinea 1 : 0 Central African Republic

Scorer: '65 Seydouba Soumah