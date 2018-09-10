Pulse.com.gh logo
All weekend results in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers


The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers produced a lot of surprises over weekend.

All the results in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers over the weekend.

Ghana were upset by Kenya on Saturday, while Comoros held Cameroon to a one all draw, whereas Mauritania defeated Burkina Faso 2-0.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah - Black Stars must improve

Egypt were big winners over the weekend as they thrashed Niger 6-0, with Mohamed Salah bagging twice, while Mauritius managed to hold Senegal to a two all draw.

Below is the full list of results

Saturday 8 Sep 2018     

Group B  

12:01     Comoros 1 : 1     Cameroon

Scorers: El Fardou Ben Mohamed: '80     Stephane Bahoken

 

Group B

12:32     Seychelles           0 : 3        Nigeria

Scorers:

'15                          Ahmed Musa

'34                          Chidozie Awaziem

'57                          Odion Ighalo penalty

 

 

South Africa        0 : 0        Libya    

Group E

Kenya 1 : 0          Ghana

Scorers: '39 Nicholas Opoku own goal

 

Group F

Uganda 0 : 0        Tanzania

 

Group L

Namibia 1 : 1      Zambia

Scorers: '79 Benson Shilongo: '90 Justin Shonga

 

Group K

Mozambique 2 : 2            Guinea-Bissau

Scorers: '43                         Zainadine Junior, '90                       Regnaldo Faite: '51 Carlos Embalo,'90 FREDERIC MENDY

 

Group K

15:00     Gabon 1 : 1         Burundi

Scorers: '76 Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang: '40                      Saido Berahino

 

Group C

15:05     Equatorial Guinea 1 : 0   Sudan

Scorer: '31                           Emilio Nsue

 

Group A

Mauritania 2 : 0 Burkina Faso

Scorers:

'37 Ismail Diakite

'40 Khassa Camara

 

Group I

18:01     Egypt 6 : 0           Niger

Scorers:

'13                          Marwan Mohsen

'20                          ayman ashraf

'29                          Mohamed Salah

'73                          Salah Mohsen

'86                          Mohamed Salah

'90                          Mohamed Elneny

 

Group J

18:00     Gambia 1 : 1       Algeria

Scorers: '7                            Mamadou Danso: '48                      Momodou Ceesay

 

Morocco 3-0 Malawi

Scorers:

'7                             Rami Bensebaini

'35                          Aissa Mandi

'47                          Baghdad Bounedjah

 

20:00     Morocco 3 : 0     Malawi

Scorers:

'3 Hakim Ziyech

'42 Youseff En-Nesyri

'78 Youseff En-Nesyri

 

Group B

Madagascar 2 : 2              Senegal

'44                          Paulin voavy, '68 Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro: '27 Moussa Konate. '62 Balde Diao Keita

 

13:01     Lesotho 1 : 1       Cape Verde

Scorers: '76                         Sera Motebang: '81                         Djaniny Tavares

 

Group L

13:00     Swaziland            0 : 2        Tunisia

Scorers:

'17 Taha Yassine Khenissi

'37 Naim Sliti

 

Group J

Ethiopia 1 : 0      Sierra Leone

Scorer: '36 Gebeto Getaneh Kebede penalty

Group F

13:20     South Sudan       0 : 3        Mali

Scorer

'35                          Moussa Marega

'73                          Souleymane Coulibaly

'85                          Adama Traore

Week: 2

 Juba Stadium

Group C

Rwanda 1 : 2       Ivory Coast

Scorers: '66 Meddie kagere, '45 Jonathan Kodjia: '49 Max Alain Gradel

 

Group H

Congo 1 : 1          Zimbabwe

Scorers: '50         Thievy Bifouma: '22 Khama Billiat

 

Group G

Angola 1 : 0         Botswana

Scorer: '30 Dala Gelson

Group I

16:07     Liberia 1 : 1         Congo

'62          William Jebor: '83 Elia Meschak

 

Group G

16:02     Togo      0 : 0        Benin

 

Group D

16:34     Guinea 1 : 0        Central African Republic

Scorer: '65                           Seydouba Soumah

