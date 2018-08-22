All you need to know about Black Stars returnee Kwadwo Asamoah

news

The versatile player was born in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi on 9 December, 1988.

Kwadwo Asamoah can play as a central midfielder, a winger, a wingback and as a playmaker.

He started his football career at a lower division side in Kumasi, called Kaaseman, before he joined Asokwa Deportivo, which is also in Kumasi.

Kwadwo Asamoah’s impressive display caught the attention of Liberty Professionals, the Accra based Ghana Premier League outfit, who nurtured top stars like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Derrick Boateng, John Paintsil, etc.

Kwadwo Asamoah improved very fast and in no time agents came knocking on the door of Liberty Professionals for his signature.

His first deal overseas was in 2008, joining Bellinzona in Switzerland. He was loaned to Torino the same year, before signing a permanent deal with Udinese.

At Udinese in the Serie A, he played 134 games, scoring eight times.

His ball accuracy and huge midfield presence attracted offers from Juventus, after four seasons at the club.

Kwadwo Asamoah adapted to the Juventus setup quickly and became an integral part of the team.

The 29-year-old featured 156 times for Juventus and scored five goals from 2012 to 2018.

Kwadwo Asamoah has played twice in the final of the UEFA Champions League with Juventus- lost 1-3 to Barcelona in 2015 and walloped 4-1 against another Spanish opposition in 2017.

At the latter of his career at Juventus, he battled with fitness and had to be excluded from the team or warm the bench due to lack of much fitness.

Kwadwo Asamoah has joined Inter Milan from Juventus this season to earn much playing time.

National Team

On the international level, Asamoah was given his debut for the Ghana national team, Black Stars, in 2006, under French manager Claude Le Roy.

He represented Ghana in 2008 and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze and a silver medal in the respective tournaments, and later in the 2012 and 2013 editions.

He also appeared for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Kwadwo Asamoah took four-year leave from international football over injury troubles and to also enable him concentrate on club football.

However, he has told Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah of his availability for international football and has returned to the Black Stars for the first time in four years.

Style of play

A dynamic, hardworking, energetic, versatile and tactically intelligent player, Asamoah is primarily known for his pace, strength, stamina, and his outstanding technical characteristics, as well as his ability to read the game; although he primarily serves as a ball-winner, these attributes allow him to be effective both offensively and defensively, and enable him to play in several positions along the pitch in defence or midfield.

Family

Kwadwo is married to Abena Asamoah

The couple has two children together, Jason and Jade.