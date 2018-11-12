Pulse.com.gh logo
Football Allegri beats Sarri to Italy's coach of the year award

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was on Monday presented with the Panchina d'Oro (Golden Bench) award for the best coach in Serie A in 2017/2018 season.

Massimiliano Allegri led Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title in 2017/2018. play

Massimiliano Allegri led Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title in 2017/2018.

(AFP)

The 51-year-old beat Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who coached Napoli to second last season, and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, following a vote by his fellow coaches.

Allegri received 17 votes with Sarri and Inzaghi both getting eight.

Allegri also won the award last season too while Sarri was named as the best Serie A manager for the 2016/17 campaign.

"I thank everyone but above all the team and the players, they are the ones who go on the pitch and win the games," said Allegri.

"The goal is to try to win the eighth championship title in a row and this blessed Champions League, let's see if we have a bit of luck on our side."

It is the fourth time he has won the award, having also won with Juventus in 2015 and 2017, and Cagliari in 2009.

