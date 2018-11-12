Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Almiron, Martinez strike as Atlanta advance

Atlanta United advanced to the semi-finals of MLS Cup playoffs on Sunday as New York City FC's quest for postseason glory fell short once again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atlanta United's Franco Escobar wins a penalty in his team's 3-1 victory over New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs on Sunday play

Atlanta United's Franco Escobar wins a penalty in his team's 3-1 victory over New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs on Sunday

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Atlanta United advanced to the semi-finals of MLS Cup playoffs on Sunday as New York City FC's quest for postseason glory fell short once again.

Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez and Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron got the goals to give Atlanta a 3-1 victory, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win.

Atlanta will now face the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Championship game for a place in the MLS Cup final showpiece on December 8.

The Red Bulls advanced with a 3-0 win on Sunday over the Columbus Crew, giving them a 3-1 aggregate victory.

It was another disappointing playoff exit for New York City, who have now bowed out at the same stage of the postseason for the past three years in a row.

Atlanta, leading 1-0 from the away leg, were put on the road to victory midway through the first half when Tajouri Shradi clumsily brought down Felipe Escobar in the area.

Martinez stepped up to convert the penalty, sending City goalkeeper Sean Johnson the wrong way with a bizarre bunny-hop just before stroking in the spot-kick.

Almiron made it 2-0 three minutes before half-time, curling in a superb free-kick from 25 yards to put Atlanta 3-0 ahead on aggregate.

City defender Maxime Chanot gave the visitors a lifeline after pulling a goal back for New York with a header just before half-time, but Atlanta held firm after the break to clinch the win, Martinez grabbing his second seven minutes from time.

In the other half of the draw, Sporting Kansas City advanced to Western Conference clash with the Portland Timbers after defeating Real Salt Lake 4-2 to complete a 5-3 aggregate win.

Goals in each half from Hungarian striker Daniel Salloi made certain of the win for Kansas City, who are chasing a third MLS Cup following wins in 2000 and 2013.

The Red Bulls, who had to come back from a 1-0 loss in the first leg against Columbus, will visit Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 25 with the return leg in New York four days later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'We're not robots': Higuain misses penalty, sees red as Juve outclass AC Milan Football 'We're not robots': Higuain misses penalty, sees red as Juve outclass AC Milan
Football: Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four Football Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
Football: Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble Football Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble
Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game
Football: Cavani bags hat-trick as perfect PSG leave Henry's Monaco down and out Football Cavani bags hat-trick as perfect PSG leave Henry's Monaco down and out
Football: Madrid 'very happy' with Solari - Butragueno Football Madrid 'very happy' with Solari - Butragueno

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth league goal for Juventus
Football Ronaldo keeps Juve flying high with 'important' win over AC Milan
Barcelona slumped to defeat despite Messi scoring twice on his return from injury
Football Barca suffer first league home defeat in two years, Real boost Solari hopes
Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates after scoring one of his goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Thierry Henry's Monaco
Football Cavani bags hat-trick as perfect PSG leave Henry's Monaco down and out
Jose Mourinho was left with plenty to ponder following Manchester United's 3-1 derby defeat by Manchester City
Football Five things we learned in the Premier League
X
Advertisement