Alvaro Morata’s wife locks him out of their house after Juventus’ defeat to Barcelona

Morata, who started the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, suffered double agony when he was forced to sleep in a hotel after the game.

According to a report by the Sun, the 28-year-old was accidentally locked out of his house by his wife, Alice Campello.

The former Chelsea forward is said to have flown back to Italy with his teammates and arrived at home at around 4am.

However, he soon realised the doors were locked as a security measure, while his wife was fast asleep.

After fruitlessly trying to open the door, the striker was forced to book a hotel nearby to spend the night there.

Morata and Alice, who is a fashion designer and a model, tied the knot in June 2017 and the happy couple are blessed with three kids.

The pair met on Instagram when the footballer sent Alice a message, but she ignored him at first.