RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Alvaro Morata’s wife locks him out of their house after Juventus’ defeat to Barcelona

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata was forced to sleep in a hotel in the aftermath of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona last Sunday.

Alvaro Morata’s wife locks him out of their house after Juventus’ defeat to Barcelona
Alvaro Morata’s wife locks him out of their house after Juventus’ defeat to Barcelona

The Italian giants faced Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium for the Joan Gamper Trophy but ended up being routed by the hosts.

Recommended articles

A first-half strike from Memphis Depay was added to by further goals from Riqui Puig to seal a comfortable win for Barcelona.

www.instagram.com

Morata, who started the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, suffered double agony when he was forced to sleep in a hotel after the game.

According to a report by the Sun, the 28-year-old was accidentally locked out of his house by his wife, Alice Campello.

The former Chelsea forward is said to have flown back to Italy with his teammates and arrived at home at around 4am.

However, he soon realised the doors were locked as a security measure, while his wife was fast asleep.

www.instagram.com

After fruitlessly trying to open the door, the striker was forced to book a hotel nearby to spend the night there.

Morata and Alice, who is a fashion designer and a model, tied the knot in June 2017 and the happy couple are blessed with three kids.

The pair met on Instagram when the footballer sent Alice a message, but she ignored him at first.

They would, however, later get to know each other and Morata proposed to her just eight months after the Instagram incident.

Kevin Prince Boateng's Football History In One Minute

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON