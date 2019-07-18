The decision was taken at a CAF Executive Committee meeting on Thursday which is the day before the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Amaju Pinnick was sacked because the President of CAF Ahmad, who ousted Issa Hayatou from office in March 2017 feels, he doesn’t have the backing of his 1st Vice President Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) replaced Kwesi Nyantakyi as the 1st Vice President of CAF after the ex-boss of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was handed a lifetime ban by FIFA for his involvement in the corruption scandal that rocked Ghana football last year.

It is understood that relationship between Ahmad and Amaju Pinnick hit the rocks after the latter staged a walk-out during a controversial vote to order for a replay of the 2019 CAF Champions League final.

It is alleged that Amaju declared war on Ahmad after CAF Secretary General, Mouad Hajji replied a letter from the Nigeria investigatory team that demanded clarification of over $500,000 payment made by the Nigeria Footballs Federation to CAF in 2015.

Amaju Pinnick has been accused of setting up influential African journalists and engaging people alleged to be allies of Issa Hayatou to bring the reign of Ahmad to its knees.