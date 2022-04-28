Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé

Amanda and Jean-Paul have been dating for some time, although they kept their relationship away from the public’s eye.

The pair got married in a beautiful ceremony, with the bride wearing a blue-coloured kente dress to mark the occasion.

In 2019, Amanda contested for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), becoming the first female to do so.

She is currently the CEO of Bitcoin Exchange Africa and the Founding Partner of The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy, an African-wide boutique consultancy.

Meanwhile, according to the Graphic Sports, her husband, Jean-Paul, also works in the aviation sector as a pilot.