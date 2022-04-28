The wedding ceremony was held in Accra on Wednesday and was attended by friends and family of the couple.
Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé
Legal practitioner Amanda Clinton has gotten married to her fiancé Jean-Paul Amegashie in a colourful traditional ceremony.
Amanda and Jean-Paul have been dating for some time, although they kept their relationship away from the public’s eye.
The pair got married in a beautiful ceremony, with the bride wearing a blue-coloured kente dress to mark the occasion.
In 2019, Amanda contested for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), becoming the first female to do so.
She is currently the CEO of Bitcoin Exchange Africa and the Founding Partner of The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy, an African-wide boutique consultancy.
Meanwhile, according to the Graphic Sports, her husband, Jean-Paul, also works in the aviation sector as a pilot.
The newly-wedded couple is expected to have their white wedding this Saturday.
