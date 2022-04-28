RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Legal practitioner Amanda Clinton has gotten married to her fiancé Jean-Paul Amegashie in a colourful traditional ceremony.

Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé
Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé

The wedding ceremony was held in Accra on Wednesday and was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Recommended articles

Amanda and Jean-Paul have been dating for some time, although they kept their relationship away from the public’s eye.

The pair got married in a beautiful ceremony, with the bride wearing a blue-coloured kente dress to mark the occasion.

In 2019, Amanda contested for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), becoming the first female to do so.

She is currently the CEO of Bitcoin Exchange Africa and the Founding Partner of The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy, an African-wide boutique consultancy.

Meanwhile, according to the Graphic Sports, her husband, Jean-Paul, also works in the aviation sector as a pilot.

The newly-wedded couple is expected to have their white wedding this Saturday.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé

    Amanda Clinton: Ex-GFA Presidential aspirant ties the knot with pilot fiancé

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

    Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

  • Mohammed Muntari chose Qatar over Ghana

    ‘Money not the reason why I chose Qatar over Ghana’ – Mohammed Muntari

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)

I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan