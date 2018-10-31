Pulse.com.gh logo
Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late Leicester owner

Daniel Amartey defied his broken ankle to pay tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash.

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey defied his broken ankle to pay tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash last Saturday.

Amartey joined a host of Leicester City fans and players to present a bouquet in front of the King Power Stadium in remembrance of the Thai billionaire.

The Leicester owner was confirmed dead on Monday after his chopper crashed outside the King Power stadium when an attempted take off failed.

Reports suggest that the helicopter spiralled outside the stadium before falling and exploding after catching fire.

An emotional Amartey walked on crutches to pay tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha, describing him as a “generous man”.

This was just moments after the Ghanaian came out of the hospital after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle.

“Came out of a successful surgery, but devastating news about the demise of our chairman. A generous man, to whom @LCFC owes everything. I’m sure, you’re in a much better place. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the victims affected by this tragedy,” Amartey wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old started in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

 

However, he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining what looked like a serious injury in the dying embers of the game.

Amartey appeared to have twisted his left ankle while going in for a tackle, leaving the defender in severe pain.

Although the extent of the injury is currently not known, the Ghana international has assured his fans that he will be back stronger.

