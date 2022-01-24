Amiri set to leave Leverkusen for Genoa - reports

The 25-year-old, who was born in Ludwigshafen to Afghan parents, has so far made five appearances for Germany since his debut in 2019.

However, he has started only three Bundesliga games this season for Leverkusen with rising star Florian Wirtz, 18, preferred in the attacking midfield role.

Amiri won the Under-21 European championship in 2017.

He is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday before initially signing on loan with an option to buy with Genona under German coach Alexander Blessin, who has taken charge following the sacking of ex-Ukraine captain Andriy Shevchenko after just 11 games in charge.