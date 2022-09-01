RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ampem Darkoa to face Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in WAFU Zone B final

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s rivalry with Nigeria will be renewed once again, with Ampem Darkoa Ladies set to face Bayelsa Queens in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Ampem Darkoa defeated Ivory Coast’s Africa Sports D’Abidjan in the semi-final following a penalty shootout victory on Wednesday.

The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions put up a brave performance and had to come from a goal down against the hosts.

Africa Sports D’Abidjan opened the scoring after just two minutes, but Ampem Darkoa restored parity early in the second half.

Nana Joe Adarkwa’s side, though, had to endure a late onslaught, especially after playing with 10 women for large spells.

Forward Ophelia Amponsah was sent off in the second half, leaving her side to finish the final 24 minutes of regulation time as well as extra time at a numerical disadvantage.

However, the Ghanaian team held their own and ultimately secured a 6-5 win in the penalty shootouts to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens also qualified for the final of the tournament after routing Benin Republic side, Espoir 6-0 in the other semi-final game.

Bayelsa Queens will now face Ampem Darkoa in the final, with the winner qualifying for the CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted in Morocco.

Emmanuel Ayamga

