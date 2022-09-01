Ampem Darkoa to face Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in WAFU Zone B final

The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions put up a brave performance and had to come from a goal down against the hosts.

Africa Sports D’Abidjan opened the scoring after just two minutes, but Ampem Darkoa restored parity early in the second half.

Nana Joe Adarkwa’s side, though, had to endure a late onslaught, especially after playing with 10 women for large spells.

Forward Ophelia Amponsah was sent off in the second half, leaving her side to finish the final 24 minutes of regulation time as well as extra time at a numerical disadvantage.

However, the Ghanaian team held their own and ultimately secured a 6-5 win in the penalty shootouts to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens also qualified for the final of the tournament after routing Benin Republic side, Espoir 6-0 in the other semi-final game.